Delhi-NCR rain: IMD predicts rainfall, dust storms in Noida, Ghaziabad and other cities, check full forecast here

Representational Image

For the previous few days, Delhi has been experiencing the season's lowest average temperature. However, the temperature is now anticipated to drop with the daytime light rain showers, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhites woke up today and witnessed rainfall in the national capital. Light rainfall was also observed in several parts of UP, including Noida and Ghaziabad.

IMD added that during the day, the skies will typically be cloudy or thundery, adding to the forecasts. During this period, it is anticipated that the high will be around 28 degrees Celsius.

The monsoon in India is anticipated to spread throughout many states over the next two days.

The majority of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the remaining areas of Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, as well as some additional areas of Haryana, including Chandigarh and Delhi, have favourable conditions for the southwest monsoon to advance.

Earlier, The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi also predicted thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and more.

"Dust storm and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR. Thunderstorm light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas during next 2 hours,” as per IMD.

Hastinapur, Chandpur, Meerut, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Debai, Narora, Sahaswan, Kasganj (U.P.) during next 2 hours.

In Delhi, a yellow has now been issued for Monday and Tuesday, with light to moderate showers expected, met officials said. IMD has issued a yellow alert in Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra in the next 4-5 days.

“Easterly winds are already coming towards Delhi now, bringing moisture and it is likely that moderate rainfall is recorded in most parts of Delhi on Sunday. A trough is also existing from Punjab till Uttar Pradesh, which has been bringing moisture to Delhi NCR over the last few days and that will continue to exist in the coming days too,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.