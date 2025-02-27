The video footage shows a white Honda City car entering society and running over the child,

In a shocking incident, a woman driver ran her car over a child playing in a Ghaziabad society. The incident occurred in the SG Grand Society of Raj Nagar Extension on February 24 at around 4.30 pm. The car ran over the 5-and-a-half-year-old child and fled the spot, leaving the injured minor behind. However, the child miraculously survived despite suffering serious injuries.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed in the society. The video has gone viral on social media. The video footage shows a white Honda City car entering society and running over the child, who was playing inside the campus. The front wheel of the vehicle passed over the child's body. The driver was identified as Sandhya, India Today reported. She briefly stopped to check on the child but then left the scene. Reports suggest that she was driving her husband Amit’s car at the time of the accident. Check out the video here:

Ghaziabad, SG Grand. A visitor woman drove her car over a kid and left. @ghaziabadpolice allegedly refused to file the FIR and asked for CCTV footage. Societies entry register page of that day was also torn. Because of her privileged gender she escaped safely? #naarishakti pic.twitter.com/zNm2FHwqSQ — Moksh Of Men (@mishrag47) February 26, 2025

The child's father filed a complaint at the Nandgram police station. After this, the police registered a case against the woman under Sections 281 and 125B of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

READ | Delhi-NCR news: Travelling from Noida, Greater Noida to Faridabad will be easier with new Rs 122 crore bridge from...