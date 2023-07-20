Headlines

Woman pilot arrested for assaulting domestic help in southwest Delhi

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 17.69 trillion firm partners with Mercedes-Benz's sister company, unveils hydrogen-powered coach

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

This Hyderabad man earned over Rs 8,000 crore from one company, he is not the owner, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

India

Woman pilot arrested for assaulting domestic help in southwest Delhi

The 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at the woman's house was allegedly beaten up by the woman pilot and her husband on Wednesday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

The woman pilot who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a minor domestic help in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area has been sent to judicial custody by a court, police said on Thursday.

The 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at the woman's house was allegedly beaten up by her and her husband on Wednesday, following which a group of agitated people manhandled the couple.

The accused have been identified as Poornima Bagchi (33) and her husband Kaushik Bagchi (36).

A senior police officer said Poornima was produced before a court on Wednesday, which sent her to judicial custody.

Her husband will be produced in the court on Thursday, the officer added.

The woman works as a pilot with a private airline while her husband is deployed with the ground staff in another private airline.

After the alleged incident of beating the minor came to light, the couple was confronted by the victim's relatives and others who also manhandled them.

It was found that the girl has been working at the couple's house for the past two months. The minor was beaten up by the duo on Wednesday and a relative of her witnessed this, police said.

