Delhi-NCR news: What is Tomato Grand Challenge Hackathon? Why is it organised?

Representational Image

The government launched the Tomato Grand Challenge (TGC) Hackathon in Delhi at a time when tomato prices have reached Rs 80–100 per kg.

Why did government launch Tomato Grand Challenge Hackathon?

To improve the tomato value chain, ensure that consumers can purchase the crop at reasonable costs, and assist tomato farmers in receiving fair compensation for their output.

The govt intends people to find creative ways to enhance tomato production and supply while lowering tomato prices for customers, according to Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary of the Department of consumer affairs, on Friday.

The hackathon has been organized by the Department of Consumer Affairs in collaboration with the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education.

Who can take part in the Tomato Grand Challenge hackathon?

The hackathon, which is open to students, researchers, and business owners, intendsThis track is open to industry individuals, Indian start-ups, MSMEs, LLPs, and professionals from any sector in India.

The government added that all concepts will be reviewed by specialists before being developed into prototypes and tested in the field to determine their viability and cost-effectiveness.

The eligible participants can apply on the portal: https://doca.gov.in/gtc/index.php.

The retail price of tomatoes in the nation's capital will come down immediately according to Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, thanks to enhanced supplies from the Himachal Pradesh's districts of Solan and Sirmaur.

The government's efforts to reduce the nation's growing food prices include the Tomato Grand Challenge Hackathon. Along with these actions, the government has increased tomato imports and given farmers subsidies.