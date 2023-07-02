Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi-NCR news: What is Tomato Grand Challenge Hackathon? Why is it organised?

The govt intends people to find creative ways to enhance tomato production and supply while lowering tomato prices for customers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Delhi-NCR news: What is Tomato Grand Challenge Hackathon? Why is it organised?
Representational Image

The government launched the Tomato Grand Challenge (TGC) Hackathon in Delhi at a time when tomato prices have reached Rs 80–100 per kg.

Why did government launch Tomato Grand Challenge Hackathon?
To improve the tomato value chain, ensure that consumers can purchase the crop at reasonable costs, and assist tomato farmers in receiving fair compensation for their output. 

The govt intends people to find creative ways to enhance tomato production and supply while lowering tomato prices for customers, according to Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary of the Department of consumer affairs, on Friday. 

The hackathon has been organized by the Department of Consumer Affairs in collaboration with the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education.

Who can take part in the Tomato Grand Challenge hackathon?
The hackathon, which is open to students, researchers, and business owners, intendsThis track is open to industry individuals, Indian start-ups, MSMEs, LLPs, and professionals from any sector in India.

The government added that all concepts will be reviewed by specialists before being developed into prototypes and tested in the field to determine their viability and cost-effectiveness. 

The eligible participants can apply on the portal: https://doca.gov.in/gtc/index.php.

The retail price of tomatoes in the nation's capital will come down immediately according to Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, thanks to enhanced supplies from the Himachal Pradesh's districts of Solan and Sirmaur.

The government's efforts to reduce the nation's growing food prices include the Tomato Grand Challenge Hackathon. Along with these actions, the government has increased tomato imports and given farmers subsidies.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Furious Salman Khan lashes out at housemates for 'lack of morality', threatens to leave show- Watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.