Delhi-NCR news: The road network in the Delhi-NCR region has been expanding to make easy travel for the residents. New bridges and flyovers have reduced travel time between Delhi NCR cities -- Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram and others -- significantly. Now, the Delhi NCR residents will get a big relief with a new bridge from Faridabad to Greater Noida. With the opening of the Manjhawali bridge in March, travelling between Faridabad and Greater Noida will become easier. The bridge has been constructed for Rs 122 crore, Live Hindustan reported.

The Public Works Department has started completing the remaining work of the bridge. The work is underway on a 24-km-long project to improve the connectivity of Greater Noida with Faridabad. Under this project, the construction of a 630-meter-long four-lane bridge over the Yamuna River in the village of Manjhawali has been completed.

This bridge will improve connectivity with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Yamuna Expressway, which will reduce traffic pressure in many parts of Delhi-NCR. Local traders and industries will also get direct benefits from this. The foundation stone was laid 10 years ago

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone of the four-lane bridge on 15 August 2014. The construction work of the bridge started in February 2018. At that time, the deadline of December 2019 was set to complete the work of the bridge, but the work could not be completed. Now, it is likely to open to the public in March 2025.

