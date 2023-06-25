Search icon
Delhi-NCR: Traffic restrictions, security arrangements for CM Yogi's visit in Noida today, details here

Several roads in both cities will be entirely closed to traffic all day long as part of the preparations for the event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 07:31 AM IST

File photo

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's visit today (June 25) in Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida authorities have announced security arrangements along with traffic restrictions and diversions in the city to ensure a smooth and secure visit. 

Several significant projects in Noida, including the Parthala Flyover in Sector 121, the Advent underpass in Sector 137, and Vedvan Park in Sector 78, are set for inauguration by CM Adityanath. The transfer of 55 police cars from the Noida government to the Gautam Budh Nagar police would also be under his supervision. Several roads in both cities will be entirely closed to traffic all day long as part of the preparations for the event.

Traffic Restrictions in Noida 

1. City Center Underpass, Sector 39, to Metro Hospital Chowk on the Vindhyaachal Marg via Sector 12/22 Chowk.

2. Sector 12/22/56 Chowk to Rajnigandha Chowk via MP-01 Marg.

3. Sector 31/25 Chowk to Sector 8/10/11/12 Chowk.

4. Sector 33/53 Chowk to Sector 33 Chowk.

5. Sector 54 Chowki Chowk to Jalvayu Vihar Chowk.

READ: Parthala Bridge inauguration date confirmed, CM Yogi Adityanath to arrive in Noida today

 

Traffic restrictions on the Elevated Road and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

1. Both sides of the elevated road during VIP movement.

2. Traffic restricted both sides of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for a short period of time.

Traffic restrictions in Greater Noida

1. Pusta Tiraha to Supertech/Omicron Golchakkar.

2. Supertech/Omicron Golchakkar to Sirsa Golchakkar.

3. Sirsa Golchakkar to Rampur-Fatehpur Tiraha via Adverb Company.

To avoid any inconvenience, the Noida Police asked the the city to abide by the instructions. Emergency vehicles won't be subject to restrictions. The public can call the Traffic Help Line at 9971009001 in the event of any traffic-related difficulties.

