Delhi-NCR news: Traffic restriction on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for 6 days due...; check alternative routes

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to restrict heavy vehicles from Delhi during international trade fair.

In view of Utar Pradesh International Trade show, scheduled to take place at India Expo Mart from September 25 to 29, Noida police has issued traffic advisory for roads near Greater Noida.

Traffic controls will be enforced till the end of the trade show for five days, as per DCP Traffic Yamuna Prasad, as reported by Jagran.

The five-day event will be inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Commuters moving through Noida should pay attention to the traffic advisory and steer clear of routes affected by road closures and limitations. Alternative routes and diversions will be arranged to ensure traffic moves smoothly. The specified traffic regulations will be enforced throughout the event days.

Between 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM, trucks and other goods vehicles won't be allowed on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and nearby roads.

Only essential goods transport will be permitted on these roads. Signs indicating no entry will be displayed where necessary. This regulation applies to vehicles transporting necessities like milk, fruits, vegetables, and medical supplies.

Check alternative routes

1. Vehicles arriving from the Chilla border will be redirected at Chilla Red Light. They will be guided to make a U-turn at that point and utilise NH-9, NH-24, NH-91, and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach their intended locations.

2. Vehicles approaching from the DND border will be rerouted at the DND Toll Plaza. They will be directed to make a U-turn at that point and continue their journey using NH-91 and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach their destination.

3. Traffic movement of vehicles coming from Kalindi border will be diverted to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and NH-91.

4. Vehicles coming from Jewar Toll on the Yamuna Expressway towards Delhi will be redirected to Aligarh through a U-turn before reaching the toll plaza.

5. Drivers commuting from Honda CL Chowk towards Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be rerouted to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway through Sirsa Roundabout.