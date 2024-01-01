Delhi-NCR news: Thick fog over North India delays 21 trains running in Delhi area

Trains, including 12801 Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Exp, Kanpur -New Delhi Shramshakti and 12303 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Exp are running late due to dense fog.

Across the nation, a thick blanket of fog covered many states on Saturday morning. Fog and poor visibility in the nation's capital caused more than 80 flights to be delayed. In addition to flights, 21 trains were delayed today because of Delhi's poor visibility from heavy fog. Trains, including 12801 Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Exp, Kanpur -New Delhi Shramshakti and 12303 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Exp are late.

21 trains running late in Delhi area due to fog: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/EchaLOuZPd — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

According to IMD, the national capital's Safdarjung Observatory will see temperatures between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius during the first week of January 2024, marking a further drop in the mercury. On January 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thick fog and chilly weather in Delhi and some areas of Punjab. The meteorological department on Sunday issued a "red alert" for Monday for the capital and the surrounding states due to the growing cold wave conditions throughout north India

The IMD classifies fog as "very dense" when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, "dense" between 51 and 200 meters, "moderate" between 201 and 500 meters, and "shallow" between 501 and 1,000 meters.

The weather agency said, "Very dense fog in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh; Dense fog in isolated places over Uttarakhand and Bihar and Moderate fog in isolated places over Haryana and Chandigarh, Southwest Uttar Pradesh and Northeast Rajasthan."