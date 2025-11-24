FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR news: Schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad to remain closed on Nov 25

The Uttar Pradesh government has revised its Shaheedi Diwas holiday from November 24 to November 25, 2025.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 07:33 PM IST

Delhi-NCR news: Schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad to remain closed on Nov 25
File photo
Delhi News: Schools in Delhi-NCR, including Noida and Ghaziabad, will remain closed on Tuesday, November 25, due to Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas. The Delhi government announced that the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib will be observed as a public holiday this year. 

Sharing the update on X, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote that the day honours the Guru’s enduring message of courage, compassion and the right to practice one’s faith. With this, all schools, government offices and public institutions across Delhi will remain shut on Tuesday.

Nodia, Ghaziabad Schools

The Uttar Pradesh government has revised its Shaheedi Diwas holiday from November 24 to November 25, 2025. According to the updated order issued by the General Administration Department, the earlier date has been corrected, and all state government offices and schools will follow the new schedule.

Educational institutions across NCR, including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and adjoining regions, are likely to remain closed on Tuesday in observance of the day. Across northern India, several states such as Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and others are also expected to keep schools shut to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom.

Who was Guru Tegh Bahadur?

Tegh Bahadur was the youngest child of Guru Hargobind. He was born on April 1, 1621, at Guru Ke Mehal, Amritsar.  He was beheaded on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on November 24, 1675, in Delhi.

READ | CBSE limits second attempt in Class 10 Board Exam from 2026: Check eligibility and other details

READ | CBSE limits second attempt in Class 10 Board Exam from 2026: Check eligibility and other details
