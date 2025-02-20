A country-made pistol used in the firing was recovered by a team. The accused is the groom's friend.

A Gurugram man, reportedly a lawyer by profession, has been arrested in connection with the killing of a two-and-a-half year old boy in a celebratory fire during a wedding procession in Noida earlier this week, police said. The accused has been identified as Deepanshu, the groom's friend. A country-made pistol used in the firing was recovered by a team from Sector 49 police station in Noida, officials said. Police are still on the lookout for a second accused in the case.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on February 16, in Agahpur village when a wedding procession was underway at the residence of Balveer Singh, police had said. Deepanshu, 24, and his accomplice, Happy, allegedly opened fire while celebrating their friend Rohan's wedding, they said. Vikas Sharma and his family were watching the wedding procession from their balcony when a bullet struck his child, who was in the lap of a person.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh said two men were identified on the basis of the video footage recorded by the child's family. He said that efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused Happy. The accused Deepanshu is a resident of DLF Phase 3 and started practising in the Gurgaon district court after completing his graduation last year from a private university in Greater Noida, TOI reported. A case has been registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, a police officer said.

