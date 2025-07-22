Delhi NCR news: Noida schools closed tomorrow due to...; check details

The directive applies to all government, aided, and private recognised schools from classes 1 to 12.

Noida news: The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has announced that there will be a government holiday on Wednesday, July 23, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, due to Kanwar Yatra and Sawan Shivratri. With this, all schools in Noida will remain closed on July 23. DM Manish Verma has issued a public order regarding this, Aajtak reported. The DM has informed that a government holiday has been declared due to the Jalabhishek to be held tomorrow.

While the schools will remain closed for physical classes, schools can conduct online classes for all classes, from Class 1 to 12. Schools will resume regular operation from July 24. Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar also closed schools from July 16–23. The directive applies to all government, aided, and private recognised schools from classes 1 to 12.

“Wednesday, July 23, has been declared a local holiday for all government and recognised schools in the district on account of Sawan Shivratri. The order covers all classes from 1 to 12,” said Dharamveer Singh, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), HT reported.

The Kanwar Yatra, a major Hindu procession, draws large numbers of devotees, creating traffic congestion and crowd challenges across Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has also announced that the G.T. Road from Keshav Chowk Roundabout to Yudhistir Setu, ISBT (left carriageway) will remain closed till 8 am on July 23. Delhi Police has mentioned alternate routes for this.

