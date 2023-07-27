Headlines

Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall

Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall

PM Kisan 14th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore beneficiaries today

DNA Special: How eye flu cases are increasing in India, know its causes, symptoms and tips for prevention

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall

the water level of the Hindon River downstream was 201.15 metres, below the danger mark of 205.80 metres, officials said.

PTI

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

Flood situation continued along Hindon and Yamuna floodplains in Noida and Greater Noida, impacting 17 villages where over 3,100 people have been displaced and moved to shelter homes while nearly 1,600 hectares of land was submerged, officials said on Wednesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M visited some of the impacted villages and reviewed the situation at shelter homes set up by the administration for accommodating the displaced people.

The district also witnessed heavy rain showers early in the day, prompting the administration to order the closure of all schools on Wednesday. While floodplains along Hindon and Yamuna rivers were impacted, water logging was also reported in several areas and roads of the twin cities.

Additional DM Atul Kumar said the flood situation appeared ‘static’ on Wednesday as both Yamuna and Hindon overflowed but were below their danger marks, even as police, administration and PAC personnel were engaged in rescue and relief works.

“Presently 17 villages are affected in all the three tehsils of Sadar (Noida), Dadri and Jewar of Gautam Buddh Nagar. At present 3,355 persons are affected across the district and 3,137 persons have been displaced,” Kumar, also the nodal officer for flood relief works, said.

He said 21 flood posts have been created across the district, while eight medical teams with anti-venom medicines and 10 beds at the district hospital along with necessary medicines are ready in case of any requirement.

The water level of the Yamuna River downstream at Okhla Barrage on Wednesday at 4 pm was 198.25 metres, while its danger mark was 200.80 metres and the water level of the Hindon River downstream was 201.15 metres, below the danger mark of 205.80 metres, Kumar said.

The nodal officer said altogether 22 shelter homes are functional across the district where arrangements have been made for free accommodation and meals to the displaced persons.

He added that fodder has also been arranged for cattle by the administration.

Kumar said 1,590 hectares of land is currently impacted by the floods in the district.

The villages impacted along Hindon are Chhijarsi, Chotpur, Haibatpur, Yusufpur Chaksahberi, Bahalolpur, Chipiyana Khurd alias Tigri, Sutiyana, Momnathal, Kulesara and Lakhnavali.

While villages impacted along Yamuna are Nangli Wajidpur, Shahpur Govardhanpur Khadar, Chakbasantpur Basantpur, Yakutpur, Chhaprauli Khadar and Asadullapur.

