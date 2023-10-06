Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Noida airport likely to operate 65 flights per day; know how far Jewar Airport is from Delhi, Noida

The trial run of the flights at Noida International Airport is expected to begin by the end of February 2024.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

The Noida International Airport, which is being developed near Gautam Buddha Nagar’s Jewar, will begin commercial operations as anticipated by the end of 2024, and as many as 65 flights will be operational from that airport, according to government officials. 

Out of 65 flights under consideration, 25 would be of the ‘domestic’ category and connect to significant destinations like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. In addition to this, a total of 37 trips would fall under the "Regional" category; these flights would go to smaller cities where planes fly less frequently. Apart from that, 2 international flights and one cargo jet will also begin operating from Noida airport, according to reports.

The trial run of the flights is expected to begin by the end of February 2024. 

“If the attempt to select two foreign airlines does not work out, Indian airlines will be chosen for international travel from Noida Airport,” said an official.

In its initial year, the airport is expected to be used by about 5 million people, according to the Techno-Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR). “The challenge will be to attract passengers, to develop a complete environment so that people choose Jewar in place of IGI Airport for their travel,” said the official.

How far is Noida International Airport from Delhi, Noida, and Agra?
Spread across 1,334 hectares in Jewar and is accessible to the NCR and Western UP by road. It is just 72 km from IGI Airport, 40 km from Noida, and 130 km from Agra. Additionally, State Highway 22A, which connects Palwal and Aligarh, is 30 kilometres away, while the Yamuna Expressway is 700 meters away.

