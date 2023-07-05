Delhi-NCR news: New Noida to be developed with Rs 8500 crore in first phase, land acquisition work to start... (file photo)

Noida Authority is planning to construct a new city called New Noida. For this purpose, a whopping Rs 8500 crore will be spent in the first phase, IANS reported. New Noida, also called the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region, will be built on land that was obtained from 85 villages between the lands of Dadri and Khurja.

According to the detailed information, Rs 4500 crore will be spent to buy 3000 hectares of land. Whereas, Rs 4000 crore will be spent for the development of 1500 hectares of land. The authority will seek funds from the government and the land acquisition work will start as soon as the funds are received.

The authorities have selected the School of Planning and Architecture for this purpose. Noida Authority CEO, Ritu Maheshwari, has asked it to prepare its plan and to make a financial model.

It has been clearly instructed that the financial plan should be prepared in such a way that while acquiring the farmer's land, they will get the right compensation and there should not be any shortcomings in the matter of compensation.

READ | Noida-Ghaziabad-Kanpur in 4 hours via new expressway, to benefit 10 cities; full list revealed

New Noida will be developed across 21,102 hectares spread through 85 villages of Greater Noida and Bulandshahar, where residential, industrial, institutional, traffic and transport, green area, and utility, water body, etc will be available. In this, 41 per cent industrial, 11.5 per cent residential, 17 per cent greenery and 15.5 per cent roads, 9 per cent institutional and 4.5 per cent commercial areas will be developed.

In this, 20 villages of Gautam Budh Nagar and 60 villages of Bulandshahar will be included. Big companies like Ikea, Adani, Microsoft, have expressed interest to invest in New Noida. With the development of the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region employment opportunities will also increase and the surrounding districts of Noida will also develop.

(With inputs from IANS)