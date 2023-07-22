Manipur violence: Protesters in Delhi demand CM Biren Singh's resignation

Protestors in Delhi demand to end the Manipur violence and the restoration of peace in the state.

Manipur violence: Several people on Friday staged a demonstration in Delhi to demand an end to the violence in Manipur and the restoration of peace in the strife-torn northeastern state.

They also demanded strict action against the culprits involved in disrobing and parading naked two women in the state.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the May 4 video showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side surfaced on Wednesday.

Activists led by the All India Students' Association and the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan gathered at Jantar Mantar for the protest with placards and banners that bore messages such as "CM Biren Singh must resign" and "End violence in Manipur".

"We want an immediate end to the violence in Manipur," one protester said.

In a statement, the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) said, "KYS condemns the incident in the strongest terms and demands that the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh should be immediately sacked."

"Moreover, exemplary punishment must be ensured to the culprits, and the police officials who failed to act even after two months of the FIR being filed should be immediately sacked," it stated.

Earlier in the day, Singh said the people of the state consider "women as their mother" but the miscreants who attacked and stripped the two tribal women "tarnished the state's reputation".

All the four accused arrested for allegedly being part of the mob that disrobed and paraded naked the two women were remanded to 11-day police custody on Friday, police said.

Scores of people have lost their lives and several others injured since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.