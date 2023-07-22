Headlines

Ranveer Singh sings Shah Rukh Khan's Yeh Dil Deewana while promoting RRKPK, netizens say 'cringe at its best'

Manipur violence: Protesters in Delhi demand CM Biren Singh's resignation

Google employees' salaries leaked, tech giant paid Rs 5.90 crore to this position, check highest-paid salary in 2022

What Is Kaizen, how it help overcome laziness and grow in your personal life?

DNA Special: Europe's scorching heatwave raises alarm as NASA warns of hottest July ever

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: 'Climate change' bomb may explode in Europe

Anushka Sharma is all hearts as she celebrates Virat Kohli's 29th Test century, see post

'King is back': Fans react after Virat Kohli smashes 76th century in 500th international game

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

Meet Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

7 Yoga Asanas to improve thyroid health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

DNA: 'Climate change' bomb may explode in Europe

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Ranveer Singh sings Shah Rukh Khan's Yeh Dil Deewana while promoting RRKPK, netizens say 'cringe at its best'

Anushka Sharma is all hearts as she celebrates Virat Kohli's 29th Test century, see post

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

HomeIndia

India

Manipur violence: Protesters in Delhi demand CM Biren Singh's resignation

Protestors in Delhi demand to end the Manipur violence and the restoration of peace in the state.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Manipur violence: Several people on Friday staged a demonstration in Delhi to demand an end to the violence in Manipur and the restoration of peace in the strife-torn northeastern state.

They also demanded strict action against the culprits involved in disrobing and parading naked two women in the state.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the May 4 video showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side surfaced on Wednesday.

Activists led by the All India Students' Association and the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan gathered at Jantar Mantar for the protest with placards and banners that bore messages such as "CM Biren Singh must resign" and "End violence in Manipur".

"We want an immediate end to the violence in Manipur," one protester said.

In a statement, the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) said, "KYS condemns the incident in the strongest terms and demands that the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh should be immediately sacked."

"Moreover, exemplary punishment must be ensured to the culprits, and the police officials who failed to act even after two months of the FIR being filed should be immediately sacked," it stated.

Earlier in the day, Singh said the people of the state consider "women as their mother" but the miscreants who attacked and stripped the two tribal women "tarnished the state's reputation".

All the four accused arrested for allegedly being part of the mob that disrobed and paraded naked the two women were remanded to 11-day police custody on Friday, police said.

Scores of people have lost their lives and several others injured since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Oppenheimer movie review: Nolan returns to form with spellbinding masterpiece; give Cillian Murphy his Oscar already

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt slams Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz for mocking Manisha Rani's personal hygiene - Watch

5 Best sites to Buy 50 Twitter Followers Cheap

This billionaire loses Rs 1,46,000 crore after company’s shares faltered, it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

'Pakistan not playing this WC?': Absence of Babar Azam's team in ICC CWC video leaves fans fuming

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE