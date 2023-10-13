Headlines

India’s first fastest rapid rail RAPIDX to start services in Delhi-NCR next week, check all features

The RAPIDX system is intended to operate at a speed of 180 km/h, which is equivalent to the design speed of the broad gauge Vande Bharat. This makes it the fastest urban transport system in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi will likely flag off  RAPIDX-  India’s first Rapid Rail train, next week, coinciding with the Navratri festival, on the 17km priority corridor in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. 

With the debut event falling on the Navratri festival, this train will be the first in the nation to be driven by female pilots. This event will take place on the priority rail track that was built from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot and was finished about four to five months ago. 

The NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the body overseeing the project connecting Delhi and Meerut, will also debut the "RAPIDX CONNECT" app as well as the locally-built platform screen corridor, which will be released virtually, on the occasion, TOI reported. 

The Sarai Kale Khan terminus in Delhi, which would serve as the hub connecting future Regional Rail Train System (RRTS) corridors to ease travel between Panipat and Alwar, is anticipated to be unveiled by the NCRTC during this occasion.

By 2025, the 82-kilometer-long Delhi-Meerut RAPIDX network aims to be completely operational. The National Capital Region (NCR)'s major cities and Delhi are connected by RRTS corridors, which were first proposed during the UPA-II administration. 

RAPIDX train: Features

  • The RAPIDX trains have a variety of contemporary features, including a layout with six carriages. 
  • Four of these coaches are standard, while one of them is a premium coach with reclining seats and more legroom that can be accessed through a dedicated lounge. 
  • Similar to the Delhi Metro, the trains also have a special coach designated only for female passengers. 
  • There are pilot cabins located at both ends of the train.
  • Each train includes 407 seats in a 2x2 arrangement, overhead luggage racks, and an extra 1,061 standing passengers. 
  • Onboard WiFi and charging ports are available in every seat.
  • A public address and display system, dynamic route map displays, wheelchair-specific spaces, and an emergency alert system are available. 
  • Speed guns are also installed on the trains to keep track of their actual speeds.

There won't be any fees applied to a car parked in RAPIDX parking for less than 10 minutes. If the wait time exceeds 10 minutes, the bike rider will be fined Rs. 10, and the automobile rider will be charged Rs. 25. This fee will be charged for periods longer than ten minutes and less than six hours. NCRTC officials said that parking arrangements have been made at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot stations.

According to TOI, the RAPIDX system is intended to operate at a speed of 180 km/h, which is equivalent to the design speed of the broad gauge Vande Bharat. This makes it the fastest urban transport system in India. 

