Delhi-NCR news: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked the Stage-I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire Delhi-NCR region with immediate effect. The decision was taken after a decrease in the air pollution levels. CAQM had enforced Stage-I measures of GRAP across the region due to the sudden spike in air pollution levels.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Sunday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) of the day clocked 179 as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Stage I of the extant schedule of GRAP in place in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) since May 16.

The Sub-Committee observed that AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement due to strong surface winds and thunderstorms followed by light rains. The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 179 for May 18 (in 'Moderate' category). Further, the forecast by IMD also predicts AQI to mainly remain in 'Moderate' category in coming days.

Therefore, keeping in view this trend of improvement in the AQI of Delhi and also the forecasts by IMD, indicating the average air quality of Delhi to stay in 'Moderate' category in the coming days, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decided to revoke Stage-I of the extant schedule of GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect, the release stated.

All the agencies of the concerned state governments in the NCR need to ensure that all statutory directions, advisories, orders etc. issued by the Commission are followed and implemented in right earnest, including the rules, regulations and guidelines issued by MoEFCC and the Central Pollution Control Board and related instructions issued by the respective state governments and Pollution Control Boards/DPCC, across all contributing sectors.

In this context, all the agencies concerned are also required to take note of various actions and the targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field, particularly the dust mitigation measures, the release said. The Sub-Committee, shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the air quality in Delhi and forecast made available by IMD/ IITM, the release added.

(With inputs from ANI)