Delhi's air pollution: Smog engulfs capital as AQI worsens, pics surface

Delhi's air pollution: Smog engulfs capital as AQI worsens, pics surface

According to the weather agency aqicn.org, Delhi's Anand Vihar registered an alarming air quality index (AQI) of 999, while Noida's Sector 62 recorded a AQI of 469.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

The thick haze enveloping the Delhi sky on Thursday gave the impression of a post-apocalyptic scene, making it hard to discern even buildings across the road due to the heavy smog.

Several areas in Delhi recorded 'hazardous' air quality levels on Thursday, with a persistent and smoky haze shrouding the city for the third consecutive day.

According to the weather agency aqicn.org, Delhi's Anand Vihar registered an alarming air quality index (AQI) of 999, while Noida's Sector 62 recorded a AQI of 469. The AQI in many parts of Delhi exceeded 500, according to aqicn.org.

Scientists are now warning of an anticipated surge in pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region over the next two weeks due to an increase in farm fires and unfavorable weather conditions. This is a grave concern as many areas have already breached the 400 mark on the AQI scale.

Health experts are particularly worried about the potential rise in asthma and respiratory issues, especially among vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

As of 10 am (SAFAR data), the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 351. The 24-hour average AQI was 364 on Wednesday, 359 on Tuesday, 347 on Monday, 325 on Sunday, 304 on Saturday, and 261 on Friday.

Various areas within the city, including Punjabi Bagh (416), Bawana (401), Mundka (420), and Anand Vihar (413), reported air quality levels in the severe category. The concentration of PM2.5, which consists of fine particulate matter capable of deeply penetrating the respiratory system upon inhalation, was six to seven times higher than the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic meter in these locations.

In response to the crisis, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a ban on construction work in areas with an AQI above 400 for five consecutive days.

The government has also launched the "Red Light On Gaadi Off" campaign to reduce vehicular pollution and plans to hire 1,000 private CNG buses to bolster public transport and reduce vehicular emissions.

In neighboring areas, the AQI was 230 in Ghaziabad, 324 in Faridabad, 230 in Gurugram, 295 in Noida, and 344 in Greater Noida.

 

 

 

The AQI scale categorizes air quality as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

Unfavorable meteorological conditions, coupled with emissions from firecrackers, paddy straw burning, and local sources of pollution, collectively contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during the winter.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) analysis shows that peak pollution occurs from November 1 to November 15, coinciding with increased stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana.

To address this issue, the Punjab government aims to reduce farm fires by 50% this winter and eliminate stubble burning in specific districts. Haryana, too, plans to significantly reduce farm fires.

According to their action plans, both states produce substantial amounts of paddy straw, a significant contributor to pollution. Vehicular emissions and stubble burning currently stand as the two major factors affecting the city's air quality, according to a numerical model-based system developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune.

