Delhi-NCR news: DDA constructing 4,300 houses, 18-hole golf course, 4 sports complexes, this area to benefit

Delhi-NCR news: DDA constructing 4,300 houses, 18-hole golf course, 3 sports complexes, this area to benefit

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has revealed a host of upcoming projects in the national capital’s Dwarka area. This includes 4,300 under-construction houses, four sports complexes and an 18-hole golf course.

The list of projects was shared by the DDA on Saturday on social media. The planned projects also include four footover bridges and two community halls.

The 18-hole golf course will be made in Sector 24. The sports complexes will be located in Dwarka Sector 8, Sector 17, Sector 19 and Sector 23.

"'#DDA Transforming Dwarka' Multiple projects have been completed and several upcoming projects are in pipeline. #Dwarka," DDA tweeted with a poster of the projects in pipeline.

'#DDA Transforming Dwarka'

Multiple projects have been completed and several upcoming projects are in pipeline.#Dwarka pic.twitter.com/8XoyjRCBHw — Delhi Development Authority (@official_dda) February 3, 2023

The integrated multi-sports arena to be constructed at Dwarka Sector 19B will be made under a public-private-partnership, the DDA poster mentioned.

Furthermore, the Bharat Vandana Park to be spread across a massive 200 acres is also being constructed.

(With inputs from PTI)