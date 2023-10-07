Cricket World Cup 2023: Delhi Metro timings extended by 30 minutes on THESE days, check details here

The Delhi Metro will run 24 more trips and extend the closing train times on all lines during the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Delhi Metro has extended train schedules and introduced additional routes. Over the following four weeks, five games will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The location is close to the Delhi Gate Metro Station on the Violet Line, which runs from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh.

“In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at the nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 24) by extending its last train timings by about 30 minutes on all Lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro," read an official notice.

Delhi: Change in last Delhi metro’s timings

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended its last train timings by roughly 30 minutes in order to accommodate the movement of spectators attending the day and night matches scheduled for October 7th, 11th, 15th, 25th, and November 6th, 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (also known as Feroz Shah Kotla Grounds) in New Delhi. Except for the Airport Express Line, all metro lines are affected by this alteration.

Additional train rides, totalling about 24 more, would be made available by Delhi Metro. All metro lines' last train schedules will be extended by about 30 minutes as a result of these services. This extension attempts to make sure that spectators can easily use the metro system to reach their destinations.