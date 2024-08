Delhi-NCR news: Bomb threat in Noida's DLF Mall of India, movie stopped midway, people evacuated

Bomb threat in Noida's DLF Mall of India, movie stopped midway, people evacuated.

The Noida's DLF Mall of India received a bomb threat on Saturday. The police team immediately asked the mall and store staffers, visitors and moviegoers to vacate the premises.

DLF Mall of India is located in Delhi-NCR, a multiplex cinema, entertainment zone, food zone among other. It also houses stores of leadig brands of apparel, footwear, sportswear and salons among others.