Delhi NCR news: The under-construction Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) expressway is a long pending project in the Delhi NCR region. It was proposed to decongest Delhi roads by allowing motorists to bypass the national capital while travelling between the three cities. However, the project has been delayed for many years. Now, officials from the Noida Authority and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) have agreed to complete it. The project will now be jointly funded by the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments, they said, HT reported. The two states will split the cost equally for building a crucial 600-metre bridge across the Yamuna River near Noida’s Mangroli village. The bridge will link the expressway to Faridabad, and it will be constructed by the Haryana agency. The expressway is around 56 km long, with 20 km in the Noida-Greater Noida region and 8 km in Ghaziabad, while the remaining 28.1 km is in the Faridabad region.

Once fully operational, the FNG expressway is expected to cut the travel time by around 40 minutes between the three cities. Currently, only a 3-km stretch of the expressway is operational. Officials said that once the estimates of the projects are finalised by the end of the year, work will be initiated on the ground. "Now we have got an official letter from the Faridabad government body that they are ready to share the project cost," HT quoted Noida Authority’s chief general manager, Vijay Rawal, as saying. "This project will immensely benefit not only Ghaziabad or Noida but also Faridabad, as it will cut travel time by up to 40 minutes," he added.

The 20-km stretch of FNG falling in Noida begins from NH-24 (Delhi–Meerut Expressway) and is about 70 per cent complete. It is also being partially used. However, land disputes and funding disagreements have stalled the remaining work, officials said. Due to the incomplete FNG expressway, many commuters use single lane near sector 115.