Delhi-NCR news: All Ghaziabad schools to remain shut for 7 days from tomorrow due to...; check details

Ghaziabad School News: All CBSE and ICSE board schools in Ghaziabad, including primary, upper primary, and secondary schools, will be closed from Thursday, July 17, for seven days till July 23, due to the Kanwar Yatra. Besides this, all institutions under technical education, higher education, and Madrasa/Sanskrit boards in the district will observe a holiday during the same period.

“In view of the Kanwar Yatra, all the primary/upper primary schools and secondary schools/schools recognized by CBSE and ICSE boards, schools run under technical education, higher education and Madrasa/Sanskrit boards of the district will have a holiday from 17-07-2025 to 23-07-2025," reads the official notice by DM Ghaziabad.

All schools, colleges to remain shut in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar

In Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, all educational institutions remain closed from July 16 to 23 due to the Kanwar Yatra 2025. All schools and colleges will be closed in Meerut from July 16 to 23 on the occasion of Kanwar Yatra, an official order issued by the District Magistrate stated, reports suggest.

On the holidays of educational institutions in Meerut district, VK Singh said, "During the Kanwar Yatra in Meerut district, the route has to be blocked. The safety of children and their parents is also our responsibility. Like previous years, this time also all the schools and educational institutions will remain closed from 16 to 23."

Kanwar Yatra 2025

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 10. During the annual pilgrimage, Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples. Devotees across the country observe fasts, perform rituals, and undertake the Yatra as a mark of devotion.