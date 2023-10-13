Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: 86-km road to link Delhi-Mumbai Expressway for better connectivity to northern states

The upcomming highway in Rajasthan, from Paniyala to Alwar holds potential to transform connectivity.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to begin the Trans-Haryana Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which will be connected by an 86km long route. An estimated cost of 1400 crore will be included in this new six-lane highway, which will allow for faster travel between northern and western India while also reducing traffic in the Delhi NCR region. Bypassing Delhi entirely, commuters and large vehicles can use the Delhi-Mumbai Motorway to reach Rajasthan and other states from Baroda Mev.

Spanning from Paniyala to Alwar, the proposed six-lane greenfield highway in Rajasthan has the power to revolutionise connectivity. Before linking to the NH-148B in Narnaul, commuters from Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab would be able to use the Trans-Haryana Motorway (NH152D). They will travel along this route until they reach Paniyala, which is at the border between Haryana and Rajasthan, where the proposed access-controlled road will seamlessly join the Delhi-Mumbai Motorway at Barodameo in Alwar. 

According to NHAI representatives, the contract for building this access-controlled motorway has been awarded, and construction on the new route will shortly begin. According to the Hindustan Times, the highway administration had received 29 proposals for the project.

Vehicles coming from Punjab and other northern states won't have to travel through Delhi-NCR in order to reach Mumbai, according to Mukesh Kumar Meena, told HT about the construction of both this motorway and the Delhi-Mumbai Motorway. The travel between Mumbai and the northern states will be shortened by this new connection.

Additionally, more Haryana districts would find it simpler to connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Motorway thanks to the new motorway. Additionally, it will cut down on travel time between Chandigarh and Jaipur and ease traffic on NH-44 (Srinagar to Kanyakumari).

