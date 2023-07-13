Headlines

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Viral video: Cat stays by ailing dog's side, touches hearts online

India's highest paid actor may quit film industry, it's not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Salman

Courageous Chandigarh man risks life to save puppy trapped in rising floodwaters, watch

Delhi-NCR news: 3 close aides of gangster Sube Gurjar arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Viral video: Cat stays by ailing dog's side, touches hearts online

India's highest paid actor may quit film industry, it's not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Salman

Laziest creatures of the animal kingdom

Benefits of eating curd

8 surprising health benefits of red rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

BTS Jungkook professes love for K-Pop star Taeyeon; Army can not believe it | BTS | BTS Army |

Bairstow Wicket Controversy: Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins react to controversial Bairstow Dismissal

Delhi: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti meets BJP President JP Nadda

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalls her casting couch experience, says ‘director asked me to…’

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to netizen asking him to 'clash' with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: 'We aren't in Bollywood game...'

HomeIndia

india

Delhi-NCR news: 3 close aides of gangster Sube Gurjar arrested

Three suspected henchmen of the gang were arrested four days ago for threatening to grab the contract to operate the Ghamroj plaza.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A close aide of jailed gangster Sube Gurjar was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a toll plaza contractor and threatening the victim to give up his contract, police said.

An illegal weapon was also seized from the accused, identified as Harbir.

Three suspected henchmen of the gang were arrested four days ago for threatening to grab the contract to operate the Ghamroj plaza. The police seized an SUV and two guns used in the crime from them on Wednesday.

The accused -- Vikram, Rakesh, and Nikhil -- revealed during interrogation that they were following the instructions of Gurjar.

Vikram, another aide of Gurjar, was assigned the task by Harbir, who was recently released from jail.

A crime team arrested Harbir on Tuesday.

"Harbir was the main accused who hatched the plan to grab the toll contract and demand the extortion money. We are questioning him," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi calls visit to France 'special', says it will inject fresh momentum into strategic partnership

Bengaluru: Ex-employee kills CEO, MD of tech firm; accused on the run

CUET UG 2023 Results to release soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, know steps to check scores, other details

Meet the woman who is often seen with PM Narendra Modi during his foreign visits, what is her job?

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE