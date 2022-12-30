Delhi NCR New Year travel advisory: Check latest traffic, metro advisory for December 31

New Delhi: From 9 p.m. on December 31, New Year's Eve, people will not be permitted to leave Rajiv Chowk Metro station in order to reduce crowding, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced on Friday. However, customers will be able to enter the station up until the last train departs from the station. To avoid problems caused by schedule adjustments, the Metro Department has asked travellers to plan their routes appropriately.

Drivers are urged not to enter Connaught Place past the following roundabouts: Mandi House, Bengali Market, North Foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, RK Ashram Marg- Chitragupta Marg intersection, Gole Market, and GPO New Delhi.

The caution further stated that only vehicles with valid passes would be permitted in Connaught Place's inner, middle, and outer circles.

As part of its attempts to keep a close eye on revellers on New Year's Eve on Saturday and deploy nearly 1,900 traffic police to identify violators, Delhi Police has identified 125 sites prone to drink-driving, according to an official. The police said that challans for infractions will be issued using alcometers.

The authorities have outlined the detours and vehicle limitations that will go into effect on December 31 at 4 p.m. The traffic advice states that on December 31 during New Year's Eve celebrations, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police will substantially redirect the roads around Sector 18, the largest business area of Noida.

The road between nursery trisection and Sector 18 Metro station leading to Attapeer Chowk has been made a No-Parking Zone. There will be a closure of the exit leading to the Sector 18 Gurudwara and Sector 18 Market. Vehicles exiting Sector 18 will utilise the exit close to the Mosaic Hotel, which will be closed to vehicles entering the market area.

To guarantee the safety and security of women, women's employees will also be deployed in plain clothing in high-traffic locations, such as markets. According to officials, individuals found engaging in eve-teasing or harassing women would face harsh punishment.

In order to prevent any unfortunate incidents from happening and to maintain peace and order, they added, anti-terror measures are also being taken.

The Delhi Police has increased patrolling, increased visibility, and taken stern action against intoxicated drivers as part of preparations for the New Year, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to them, a big number of employees would be stationed in high-traffic areas, including party hotspots like Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri, and Hauz Khas.