FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
The Odyssey beats The Dark Knight Rises to become Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film, crosses $1.1 billion

The Odyssey becomes Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film

Viral video: Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, waves at fans in pink ethnic suit | Watch

Viral video: Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai

Kumar Sanu mocks Udit Narayan over kiss controversy: 'Na maine chumma diya, na liya'

Kumar Sanu mocks Udit Narayan over kiss controversy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR Monsoon: IMD issues yellow alert for Tuesday, traffic and waterlogging likely till 15 August

Delhi to get light-moderate rain Monday after 5 wet days. City has 229.5mm in August, 98% of normal. IMD issued yellow alert for Tuesday. Wettest August start in 13 years.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 01:13 PM IST

Delhi-NCR Monsoon: IMD issues yellow alert for Tuesday, traffic and waterlogging likely till 15 August
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi is set for light to moderate showers on Monday after a 5-day wet spell, with the city already recording 229.5mm this August, 98% of the normal 233.1mm. Temperatures will hover between 34°C and 36°C before dropping to 32°C-34°C by Friday.

Yellow alert for Tuesday as monsoon trough shifts back

A yellow signal for possibly disruptive weather has been issued by the India Meteorological Department for Tuesday. Delhi can anticipate a period of very light to light rain in the morning, followed by another period of moderate rain in isolated areas in the afternoon and evening, according to IMD. On Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, there is also a chance of very light to light rain. It is predicted that there will be several periods of rain on Friday and Saturday.

After the monsoon trough moved away from Delhi, there was a little respite. The monsoon axis moved south on Sunday, keeping Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and UP mostly dry, according to meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya on X. He added that rain is expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana in the second half of Tuesday and Wednesday when the axis travels north once more.

Wettest August start in 13 years

From 8:30 a.m. on August 1 to 8:30 a.m. on August 8, Safdarjung, Delhi's base station, recorded 225.7 mm, making it the wettest first week of August since at least 2011. The city received 229.5 mm of rain every day between August 4 and August 8. Delhi is anticipated to surpass the monthly average of 233.1mm on Tuesday due to more rain.IMD categorises rain as light up to 15.5 mm, moderate between 15.6 and 64.4 mm, heavy between 64.5 and 115.5 mm, and very heavy between 115.6 and 204.4 mm.

Also read: Tucson Horror: Indian student arrested in Germany after killing 19-year-old US girlfriend

Particularly under the yellow alert on Tuesday, officials encourage commuters to prepare for waterlogging and traffic slowdowns during the spells. This August opening is already one of Delhi's wettest in 13 years, with roads inundated and traffic slowing down in a number of places last week.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Odyssey beats The Dark Knight Rises to become Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film, crosses $1.1 billion
The Odyssey becomes Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film
Viral video: Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, waves at fans in pink ethnic suit | Watch
Viral video: Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai
AR Rahman's son AR Ameen escapes with minor injuries in Chennai car accident: What exactly happened?
AR Rahman's son Ameen escapes with minor injuries in Chennai car accident
Amit Shah ready for detailed Parliament discussion on Delhi police crackdown on students; details here
Amit Shah ready for detailed Parliament discussion on Delhi police crackdown
Kumar Sanu mocks Udit Narayan over kiss controversy: 'Na maine chumma diya, na liya'
Kumar Sanu mocks Udit Narayan over kiss controversy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement