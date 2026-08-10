Delhi-NCR Monsoon: IMD issues yellow alert for Tuesday, traffic and waterlogging likely till 15 August

Delhi to get light-moderate rain Monday after 5 wet days. City has 229.5mm in August, 98% of normal. IMD issued yellow alert for Tuesday. Wettest August start in 13 years.

Delhi is set for light to moderate showers on Monday after a 5-day wet spell, with the city already recording 229.5mm this August, 98% of the normal 233.1mm. Temperatures will hover between 34°C and 36°C before dropping to 32°C-34°C by Friday.

Yellow alert for Tuesday as monsoon trough shifts back

A yellow signal for possibly disruptive weather has been issued by the India Meteorological Department for Tuesday. Delhi can anticipate a period of very light to light rain in the morning, followed by another period of moderate rain in isolated areas in the afternoon and evening, according to IMD. On Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, there is also a chance of very light to light rain. It is predicted that there will be several periods of rain on Friday and Saturday.

After the monsoon trough moved away from Delhi, there was a little respite. The monsoon axis moved south on Sunday, keeping Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and UP mostly dry, according to meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya on X. He added that rain is expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana in the second half of Tuesday and Wednesday when the axis travels north once more.

Wettest August start in 13 years

From 8:30 a.m. on August 1 to 8:30 a.m. on August 8, Safdarjung, Delhi's base station, recorded 225.7 mm, making it the wettest first week of August since at least 2011. The city received 229.5 mm of rain every day between August 4 and August 8. Delhi is anticipated to surpass the monthly average of 233.1mm on Tuesday due to more rain.IMD categorises rain as light up to 15.5 mm, moderate between 15.6 and 64.4 mm, heavy between 64.5 and 115.5 mm, and very heavy between 115.6 and 204.4 mm.

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Particularly under the yellow alert on Tuesday, officials encourage commuters to prepare for waterlogging and traffic slowdowns during the spells. This August opening is already one of Delhi's wettest in 13 years, with roads inundated and traffic slowing down in a number of places last week.