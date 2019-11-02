Delhi-NCR may get relief from rising pollution as IMD predicts rainfall, increased wind speed around Nov 7-8

In what could come as a relief for citizens of Delhi facing thick smog covered skies as air quality in the capital continues to deteriorate, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official in a statement said that there would be an increase in wind speed and possibility of rainfall in the next week likely on November 7-8.

"Presently, there is negligible wind in Delhi. There is a possibility of an increase in wind speed from today. Wind direction will change after November 6 and rainfall may also occur. There will be relief once it happens," KV Singh, India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department also stated that on November 4, the wind movement will speed up to 10 to 20 km per hour.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category in Delhi on Saturday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 500 under 'severe' category in Lodhi Road area.

Yesterday, Environment Pollution (Prevention&Control) Authority declared a public health emergency in Delhi due to rising air pollution levels.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index in Noida was also recorded at 451 in 'severe' category.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has become a gas chamber as he was distributing anti-pollution masks to school students. Later in the day, the Kejriwal government declared that all schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 5 as the pollution level continues to rise.

The N95 mask, distributed by the Delhi government to the school students covers the nose & mouth and filters up to 95% of the pollutants. The government had also asked schools not to venture outdoor activities.

One of the main reasons for the sudden rise in Delhi pollution is stubble burning in nearby states.