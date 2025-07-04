Delhi-NCR: Massive fire caused by AC blast at Greater Noida apartment, WATCH

A massive fire broke out in a flat at the West Mayfair Society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, i.e., July 4.

A massive fire broke out in a flat at the West Mayfair Society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, i.e., July 4. The fire, caused by an Air Conditioner explosion, created panic among the residents. However, a team from the fire department rushed to the site and successfully doused the fire.

Meanwhile, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far, as per a report by Amar Ujala. According to the report, as the fire erupted in the flat, the residents quickly left the premises and called the fire department. Upon recieving the information, a team of the fire department was dispatched to the location and the flames were brought under control.

Meanwhile, the residents of the 15-storey-apartment said that the fire was triggered by an AC explosion at the 15th floor, causing smoke to billow out from the flat and leading to chaos among people. Meanwhile, pedestrians have recorded videos of the fire which are being circulated online.

The fire has caused massive damage of properties. Several goods were reduced to ashes, said the report. Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar told Amar Ujala that the fire was caused due to a shot-circuit in the air conditioner installed in the flat.