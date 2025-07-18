Delhi-NCR: Massive fire at chemical factory in Sonia Vihar, WATCH

A massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in Delhi's Sonia Vihar on Friday evening, i.e., July 18.

A massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in Delhi's Sonia Vihar on Friday evening, i.e., July 18. Fire tenders by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police were rushed to the site to carry out dousing operations. Meanwhile, in a clip shared by news agency ANI, flames and smoke were seen billowing out of the site as firefighters attempted to douse the fire.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.