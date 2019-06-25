Trending#

Delhi-NCR likely to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm today

The minimum and maximum temperatures of the national capital will hover around 26 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius with generally cloudy sky.


ANI

Updated: Jun 25, 2019, 09:13 AM IST

Delhi and its adjoining region are likely to receive moderate rain today, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum and maximum temperatures of the national capital will hover around 26 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius with generally cloudy sky.

Apart from Delhi, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh, stated the weather forecasting agency in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa and Arunachal Pradesh. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region, West Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Andaman and Nicobar islands," the organisation added.

Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over south-west and west central Arabian Sea. The IMD has adviced fishermen not to venture into these areas.

