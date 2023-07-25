Delhi-NCR: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad; check weather forecast

East Delhi, sections of Noida and Ghaziabad and other surrounding NCR cities received light to moderate rain. Check the weather forecast till next week.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned various Indian states that could experience heavy to extremely heavy rain up until July 28. In the early hours of Tuesday, light to moderate rains pounded sections of Delhi, Noida, and other NCR areas as the unpredictability of the weather in the northern region of India continued.

Tuesday morning at five in the morning, East Delhi, sections of Noida, Ghaziabad and other surrounding NCR cities all got light to moderate rain.

According to weather sources, Delhi NCR will get moderate rain throughout the day.

IMD: Check the latest weather forecast

Delhi-NCR weather: According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi is expected to receive consistent rain over the next four to six days. The maximum and minimum temperatures during this time will be about 34 and 25, respectively.

Flood alert in Delhi and Noida: In Delhi NCR, there is a risk of flooding. Yamuna is continuously flowing above the danger mark. People in the neighbouring areas are in distress as a result of the rising Yamuna water level. The Hindon and Haranandi rivers in Ghaziabad, Noida are also swollen at the same time.

Noida and Ghaziabad weather: Moderate to heavy rains have been predicted in UP’s Noida and Ghaziabad for over 4 days. The minimum temperature is recorded at 26 and 33, respectively.

Gurugram weather: Rainfall and thunderstorm in Gurugram, Haryana is expected for the next couple of days.

Faridabad weather: Rainfall and thunderstorm is expected till Saturday, July 29. The minimum temperature is recorded at 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 33 degrees.