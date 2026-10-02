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Delhi-NCR Horror: 3 held for gangrape of 13-year-old in Faridabad, male friend assaulted; 1 absconding

Three men have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl and the assault of her 16-year-old male friend on August 24 in Faridabad. The accused have been remanded to four days of custody, while one suspect is still at large.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 07:43 PM IST

Delhi-NCR Horror: 3 held for gangrape of 13-year-old in Faridabad, male friend assaulted; 1 absconding
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Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 13-year-old girl and sexual assault of her 16-year-old male friend in Haryana's Faridabad.

The accused, identified as Kunal, Yash and Deepak, have been remanded to four days of police custody by a court. Police said one more accused is on the run and will be arrested soon.

What happened on August 24

The incident is said to have taken place on August 24, when the girl had gone out with her friend for a walk.

According to the initial information, the accused allegedly took the two minors to a dilapidated building and sexually assaulted them. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

While three accused have been arrested, the number of people involved is suspected to be higher, and other suspects are yet to be taken into custody.

Two of the accused are said to work as security guards at housing societies in the vicinity. Their alleged employment and the roles of the other suspects are among the aspects being examined as part of the investigation.

Probe by BPTP Police Station

The case is being investigated by the BPTP police station in Faridabad. Investigators are examining all aspects of the incident and are expected to question the arrested men further during their remand.

It has also come to light that during the assault, the girl and the boy screamed for one-and-a-half hours and sought help. However, since the building was located in a desolate area, no one came to help them.

Rising concerns over safety in Delhi-NCR

The Faridabad case comes amid renewed concerns over the safety of women and minors following a series of sexual assault cases reported in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

On September 21, a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by three men inside Astha Kunj Park in Delhi's Kalkaji area. According to Delhi Police, the accused posed as police personnel before separating the teenager from her male friend and taking her to an isolated part of the park. The accused were subsequently arrested.

Following the incident, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed a safety audit of parks across the national capital, with a focus on lighting, security and regular patrolling. The Delhi Police were also directed to strengthen security measures, including patrolling around park premises.

The issue also came under the Supreme Court's scrutiny after several sexual assault cases involving minors were reported in Delhi. On September 28, the court expressed concern over women's safety and drew parallels with the 2012 Nirbhaya case while highlighting the need for effective measures to protect people in public spaces.

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