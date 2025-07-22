Delhi-NCR hit by third earthquake in 13 days, what is causing the region to shake? Experts give warnings

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Faridabad in Haryana at the early hours of Tuesday. This was the third earthquake to hit Delhi-NCR in the last 13 days. Delhi lies in high-risk Seismic Zone IV, which has active faults. Experts say this is due to stress released by tremors.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Faridabad in Haryana at the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km. In a post on X, NCS wrote, “EQ of M: 3.2, On: 22/07/2025 06:00:28 IST, Lat: 28.29 N, Long: 77.21 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Faridabad, Haryana.” There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property. With this earthquake, Delhi-NCR has witnessed its third such incident to have occurred in the past 13 days.

Why Delhi is witnessing recurrent earthquakes?

Delhi lies in high-risk Seismic Zone IV, which has active faults. In such a situation, many tremors and poor construction norms increase its vulnerability to major earthquakes. The fault lines are such that if one of them slips, it puts pressure on other lines, which starts a chain reaction resulting in tremors. These fault lines are cracks under the earth which are sensitive enough to broaden and powerful enough to result in massive earthquakes.

After an earthquake on February 17 this year, Dr Sumer Chopra, director of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research, told India Today in an interview that Delhi has seen over 400 minor earthquakes in the past 25-30 years. However, epicenters of some of the quakes have been in the heart of Delhi. “For a major earthquake, there needs to be a large fault-line; the closest is in Mathura, 20-30 km away.”

Past 3 earthquakes close to Delhi

In the past 13 days there have been two other incidents of earthquakes: First on 10 July when an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit Haryana while the national capital felt its tremors. Another one was the next day on 11 July when an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Haryana’s Jhajjar and tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR. The third one, on 22 July, also hit Haryana.

These minor tremors can be a big signal towards something major. According to experts, they may be getting rid of stress under the earth through these fault lines or a sign of accumulated tectonic pressure resulting in a bigger quake. This stress is building up under the Himalayas due to Indian plate shifting towards China. According to experts, this shift is believed to result in a major quake which can happen anytime.