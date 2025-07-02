Delhi-NCR: Good news for Indian students as THIS foreign university plans to open its campus in Greater Noida, here's what we know so far

The delegation held a meeting with CEO of Greater Noida Authority Ravi Kumar, SCO Saumya Srivastava along with other officials and expressed its desire to open a campus in the Delhi-NCR region.

In what is being percieved as a major opportunity for students of India, Western Sydney University is now gearing up to open a campus in Greater Noida. The university is planning to open its campus on the premises of Greater Noida Authority Office. As per a report by Navbharat Times, a delegation by Western Sydney University arrived in Greater Noida on Wednesday, i.e., July 2.

The delegation held a meeting with CEO of Greater Noida Authority Ravi Kumar, SCO Saumya Srivastava along with other officials and expressed its desire to open a campus in the Delhi-NCR region. According to the report, after the meeting, the delegation also went to the desired plot and evaluated the same. Moreover, the Greater Noida Authority has agreed to provide plot for the campus.

A final decision is expected to be taken soon.

About Western Sydney University

Western Sydney University, formerly the University of Western Sydney, is a multi-campus public research university in the Greater Western region of Sydney, Australia. Founded in 1989, the university is a provider of undergraduate, postgraduate, and higher research degrees.

"Ranked #1 globally for positive impact (Times Higher Education)* and in the top 2% worldwide*, we provide opportunities and the skills to make a real difference", reads the official website of the university.