The Uttar Pradesh (UP) irrigation department will shut the Ganga water supply to Noida and Ghaziabad for 20 days starting today (October 13).

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) irrigation department will shut the Ganga water supply to Noida and Ghaziabad for 20 days starting today (October 13). This measure is being taken because of the annual maintenance work on the upper Ganga canal in Haridwar.

According to a TOI report, the shutdown will begin on October 13. The officials said that there would be no water shortage during the shutdown because the authority will source water from Ranney and tube wells.

However, the report stated that many residents are doubtful about the water shortage, as the city has experienced water scarcity in recent months.

The upper Ganga canal in Haridwar serves as the primary source of water, which is then treated at the Sidharth Vihar and Pratap Vihar plants in Ghaziabad before being supplied to both cities. This canal stretches over 292 km and supplies water to 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Mukesh Verma, an Official from UP Jal Nigam said, ''Post-monsoon, inspections of the canal are carried out, usually in sept, when slit deposits are found in it, which leads to the annual shutdown for cleaning,'' as quoted by TOI.

PS Jain, president of CONRWA, stated that water supply problems, particularly during festivals, make household chores very difficult. ''Every year, we face the same situation. We already wrote to the Noida Authority to prepare for the annual dip in advance," Jain added, as reported by TOI.

The report further reveals that Noida uses approximately 400 million MLD of water daily, with about 240 MLD of Ganga water currently supplied. Noida authority officials said that there are 11 Ranney wells along the Yamuna, each with a capacity of about 15 MLD per day. Additionally, there are 425 tube wells, each having capacity of 8 MLD. However, at present, only seven Ranney wells are operational, while repair work is being conducted on four others.

RP Singh, general manager of water department, Noida authority said, ''water will be supplied from seven Ranney wells and over 400 tube wells during the Ganga water shutdown,'' as quoted by TOI.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.