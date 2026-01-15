Delhi-NCR freezes as temperature plumps to 3°C, IMD issues 'red' alert for dense fog, AQI reaches 352

Several areas across the national capital reported AQI levels well above 300, indicating persistently hazardous conditions for public health.

Delhi's air quality continued to remain a serious concern on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 352 at 8 am, falling in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Area-wise AQI

Anand Vihar recorded 345, Ashok Vihar 376, ITO 380, and RK Puram 383. Patparganj recorded an AQI of 381, Wazirpur 385, Chandni Chowk 384, and Dwarka Sector 8 389, according to CPCB data as of 8 am.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, a thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, prompting the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to issue an orange alert due to extremely low visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also warned of dense fog till January 16, stating that "Very Dense Fog is very likely to occur at many places over Central, New Delhi, North, North West, South, South West West in next 3 hours".

IMD issues cold wave alert for neighbouring states

The IMD has also issued a cold wave alert for Delhi's neighbouring states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. According to the IMD's latest weather bulletin, dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in morning/night hours in isolated/some parts over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi till January 16, and dense fog in isolated pockets till January 19.

Cold wave conditions predicted

The IMD has predicted cold wave conditions at isolated places, with moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated places during morning hours. The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be below normal, ranging from 1.6 degree Celsius to 3.0 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be above normal, ranging from 1.6 degree Celsius to 3.0 degree Celsius, over Delhi.

Weather forecast for Friday

For Friday, the weather department predicted partly cloudy sky and shallow to moderate fog during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 22 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius and 06 degree Celsius to 08 degree Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperatures will be near normal, and the maximum temperatures will be above normal (1.6 degree Celsius to 3.0 degree Celsius) over Delhi.

The IMD said, "Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand on 15th & 16th; West Uttar Pradesh & Delhi on 15th; Odisha during 15th-17th January."



(With ANI inputs)