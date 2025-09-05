Delhi-NCR flood update: IMD forecasts more rain for Delhi, Yamuna above danger mark hits several areas; check details

The Yamuna’s rising water levels continue to wreak havoc in parts of the NCR (National Capital Region) following heavy rainfall. The submerged roads, farms, and low-lying areas in Noida and Delhi led to disruption in the cities.

The Yamuna’s rising water levels continue to wreak havoc in parts of the NCR (National Capital Region) following heavy rainfall. The submerged roads, farms, and low-lying areas in Noida and Delhi led to disruption in the cities.

Many areas of North and East Delhi, like Yamuna Bazar, Geeta Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, Kashmiri Gate and Mayur Vihar are badly affected. Lakhs of cusecs of water released from Hathnikund Bairaj have turned the Yamuna into a raging river.



Yamuna rises above the danger level after incessant rainfall

The Yamuna River at Signature Bridge flowed above the danger level at 7 am on Friday after incessant rainfall. The warning mark for the Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuations are carried out once the level reaches 206 metres.



Also read: Weather Update: Delhi-NCR braces for heavy rains, IMD warns of thunderstorm in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Yamuna's water level at Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 207.47 metres at 10 am on Thursday. The level has remained steady for the past two hours, with the same reading recorded at 8 and 9 a.m. yesterday. The river is continuously flowing above the danger level mark of 205.33 m following incessant rainfall.

Earlier in the day, the water level stood at 207.48 metres between 6 and 7 am. Despite a slight decline, the Yamuna continues to flow above the danger level. Severe waterlogging has been reported in several areas as water entered parts of the national capital. Visuals showed waterlogged roads in Monastery Market and Civil Lines, where vehicles were submerged and buildings flooded on Bela Road.Authorities have shifted people from low-lying areas near the Yamuna to safer locations as a precaution against a possible flood emergency.

IMD predicts light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi, NCR

Although there is no alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it predicts a generally cloudy sky with possible light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi today. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast in Noida for today and tomorrow says "Partly cloudy sky". It further depicts "Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" for September 7, "Partly cloudy sky" for September 8-9, and "Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm" for September 10.



Also read: Delhi weather update: Flood alert issued for capital as Yamuna River nears danger mark, authorities advise residents to...

Delhi-NCR authorities' preventive measures

As a preventive measure, people residing in the low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1. Pumps have also been installed around Vasudev Ghat to drain floodwater. Monastery Market in Civil Lines continues to remain waterlogged as the Yamuna overflows and enters parts of the city. The authorities have established 38 relief camps, with 522 tents set up at 27 locations to provide shelter to those affected. Currently, 8,018 people are residing in the tents, and an additional 2,030 residents are taking refuge in 13 permanent shelters.



(With inputs from ANI)