Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Four shelters have reportedly been built in Noida's Sectors 134, 135, and 136 to relocate the affected households from low-lying areas as a result of the rising Yamuna.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

The urban and rural parts of Noida are currently at a standstill due to the Yamuna's extraordinary surge in water level. Thousands of people were forced to seek refuge on the road as the river at the Okhla Barrage crossed the danger level of 200.60 m, with their houses, farms, and possessions in the flood.

“It feels like we will never have a permanent home in the city. We are the first victims of the flood, but the last beneficiary of the river,” Dharmendra Singh (45), who works in a nursery and whose family members were trapped on Pushta road, Nangla-Nangli village in Noida Sector-134 stated. 

After Yamuna's water surged into the land along its banks in Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday, officials reported that over 2,000 people and over 700 cattle were rescued to safer locations while NDRF, SDRF, and PAC troops were working on relief efforts.

Top police and government officials, including District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, boarded inflated boats to examine the situation as they waddled through low-lying sections of the inundated Yamuna floodplains.

Due to the Yamuna crossing the danger mark and the possibility of rain, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration issued an order earlier in the day declaring all schools up to class 12 to be closed on Friday throughout Noida and Greater Noida.

Four shelters have reportedly been built in Noida's Sectors 134, 135, and 136 to relocate the affected households from low-lying areas as a result of the rising Yamuna.

Eight medical teams have been established in the district, according to officials, to provide health-related services to members of the impacted families. A flood control room has also been established in the district to assist the general public.

By calling the control room at 01202974274 in the event of a general flood disaster, people can also receive assistance. The nodal officer for relief efforts, Kumar, said.

