India

Earthquake in Delhi NCR: Netizens share visuals on social media as jolts felt in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, more

According to the National Center for Seismology, the 3.1 magnitude tremor in Haryana occurred 9 kilometers from Faridabad. People used social media to post videos and pictures they had captured while experiencing the earthquake.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Residents of Delhi-NCR experienced earthquake jolts on a relaxed Sunday evening. According to the National Center for Seismology, the 3.1 magnitude tremor in Haryana occurred 9 kilometers from Faridabad. People used social media to post videos and pictures they had captured while experiencing the earthquake. 

When they felt the shocks, people immediately began rushing out of the buildings. Social media was flooded with videos of individuals leaving workplace buildings as well as swinging fans and lighting. To alert staff to exit the building, sirens were turned on in numerous workplaces. 

Here are some videos posted on X that were captured during the Delhi earthquake:

 

 

