Delhi-NCR Earthquake Today: An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale shook Delhi-NCR on Monday morning. According to initial reports, the epicenter was located near Delhi at a depth of 5 km.

The tremors, which lasted only a few seconds, were strong enough to be noticed in residential areas, leading to panic among locals. Many residents stepped out of their homes as a precautionary measure. As of now, there are no reports of any damage or casualties.