In a first, the Delhi government is gearing up for artificial rain through cloud seeding between July 4 and 11, aiming to reduce air pollution, CNN reported, citing sources. IIT-Kanpur is in charge of the technical operations for the first trial of the artificial rain in the capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has already secured permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Now, it is planning to induce rain whenever the weather is favourable. Each trial, involving spraying a mixture of nanoparticles and salt from an aircraft, will last 90 minutes. The total cost of the trial is estimated to be around Rs 3.21 crores.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already conveyed its support for the project. The weatherman also confirmed meteorological feasibility over the national capital and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR).

How will this work?

As per a News18 report, the project will involve five aircraft sorties over low-security air zones in northwest and outer Delhi. During the flights, a special mix consisting of silver iodide nanoparticles, iodised salt, and rock salt, will be released into clouds using a dedicated flare system. The special mixture has been developed by IIT Kanpur.

As per the report, the mixture will aid the formation of raindrops in moisture-laden clouds, enabling artificial rainfall.

Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the conditions were not favourable for artificial rain on July 3. Therefore, a flight window has been proposed between July 4 and 11. "Our aim is to give Delhiites clean air. That’s why we’re taking this bold step of artificial rain," Sirsa said, as quoted by the outlet.