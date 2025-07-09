Delhi-NCR: Delhiites breathe sigh of relief as heavy rain lashes parts of city, check IMD forecast here

Parts of the national capital and the adjoining NCR received heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, i.e., July 9, bringing respite from heat and humidity.

Parts of the national capital and the adjoining NCR received heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, i.e., July 9, bringing respite from heat and humidity. However, heavy rain showers led to waterlogging in several areas of the city, causing traffic congestion and posing a challenge for commuters.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to witness cloudy skies, light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday, July 9, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be between 34 and 36 degrees celsius.

In a video clip posted by news agency ANI, visuals showed people seeking shelters under bus stops as heavy rain showers lashed the region.

IMD forecast for Delhi

The Delhi's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning in several areas of Delhi and nearby region—including Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Civil Lines, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Kashmiri Gate, Rajauri Garden, Red fort, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Mahendargarh, Narnaul, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Jattari, Khair, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad, Agra (U.P.) Sadulpur, Kotputli, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.