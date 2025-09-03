Delhi-NCR: Delhi's Yamuna crosses 207-metre mark for fifth time since..., details inside

As incessant rains continue to batter Delhi-NCR, the water level of the Yamuna River reached 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 1 pm on Wednesday, i.e., September 3. This comes as the river in the capital continues to flow above the danger mark.

As incessant rains continue to batter Delhi-NCR, the water level of the Yamuna River reached 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 1 pm on Wednesday, i.e., September 3. This comes as the river in the capital continues to flow above the danger mark, which stands at 205.33 metres. Notably, this is for the fifth time since 1963 that the Yamuna River has breached the 207-metre mark, according to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

According to the source, the Yamuna water level recorded an all-time increase of 208.66 metres. Earlier on Wednesday morning, due to the anticipation of the possible flood situation, residents, especially those living in low-lying areas, were shifted to other locations in Delhi. In the Monastery market, shopkeepers have removed their goods from their shops as a preventive measure against possible flooding.

According to the shopkeeper, the shops will remain shut for the next four to five days."I am emptying out my shop as the administration has given us a warning regarding the rising water level in the river. The market will now remain shut for the next four to five days," the shopkeeper told ANI.

'No need to panic'

In another part of the city, people in Yamuna Bazar, while navigating thigh-deep in water, continue to leave their areas. Meanwhile, Delhi minister Parvesh Verma visited the ITO barrage to inspect the situation. However, during the visit, he announced that there is no need to panic about possible flooding, as the water-holding capacity of the Yamuna River has increased over the past six months. He further emphasised that there will be no flood in the city.

"There is no need for the people of Delhi to panic. We guarantee that there will be no flood. We have increased the water-holding capacity of the Yamuna River over the last six months. Everyone is safe," Verma told ANI.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the forecast for Wednesday says "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain"."Thunderstorm with rain" for September 4; "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for September 5; "Thunderstorm with rain" for September 6; and "Generally cloudy sky" for September 7 and 8.

With inputs from ANI