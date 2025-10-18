Delhi-NCR: Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for fifth consecutive day ahead of Diwali, Ghaziabad worst; check here

With Diwali approaching, Delhi's air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category for a fifth consecutive day on Saturday, i.e.. October 18, as the Air Quality Index (AQI )plunged to 268, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The pollution impacted visibility across the city. On Friday, i.e., October 17, the AQI of Delhi was recorded 254; while on Thursday, it stood at 245; on Wednesday, it was recorded at 233; and on Tuesday, it was 211. Before that, Delhi's air remained in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the CPCB.

Ghaziabad's air quality worst

As per the data provided, Ghaziabad's air quality remained the worst on Saturday, i.e., October 18, with an AQI reading of 324, falling under the 'very poor' category. On Thursday and Friday, the AQI of Ghaziabad was recorded at 307 and 306, respectively.

According to CPCB, an AQI of 0-50 is “good”, 51-100 is “satisfactory”, 101-200 is “moderate”, 201-300 is “poor”, 301-400 is“very poor”, and 401-500 is considered “severe”.