Delhi Airport Advisory: Low visibility to hit flights as IMD warns of dense fog tomorrow; key things to know

INDIA
The airport authorities advised passengers to plan extra travel time and check with their airlines for a hassle-free travel experience.
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an advisory on Saturday due to low visibility caused by dense fog, which impacted flight operations. The airport authorities advised passengers to plan extra travel time and check with their airlines for a hassle-free travel experience. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a warning on dense fog in Delhi on Sunday, January 18, 2026, the authorities issued the passenger advisory.
Delhi Airport Passenger Advisory
The advisory read, "According to the India Meteorological Department, dense morning fog will continue tomorrow, leading to low visibility at Delhi airport. Some flight operations may be impacted."
Further, the Airport authorities said that security measures are in place for Republic Day, urging "passengers to plan extra travel time for a smooth travel experience". They assured that the on-ground team will closely monitor and support passengers across all terminals.
Meanwhile, Delhi's airport flight operations will also be impacted, as one of its main runways, 11R/29L, will be shut down. This closure is expected from mid-February to June for major upgrades. The upgrades include enhancement of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) to CAT III-B standards and installation of a new rapid exit taxiway (RET). The shutdown has been planned with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other stakeholders to minimise disruptions. The airport has four runways, so flights will be managed using the other three runways.
IMD warns of dense morning fog in Delhi-NCR
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for January 18 as Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) brace for another cold and foggy day. According to the forecast, Sunday will see a partly cloudy sky, with fog persisting in the morning hours before conditions improve later in the day. Moderate to dense fog is expected in areas like North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and NCR districts, including Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad, impacting visibility and daily travel. Residents are advised to exercise caution, especially during morning hours.