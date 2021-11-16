Delhi-NCR continues to breathe 'very poor' air quality, no respite expected for next 3 days

The air quality in the national capital Delhi and its surrounding areas are expected to remain bad for the next few days. The air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday was recorded at 331, which falls in the 'very poor' category. Authorities said that no improvement in the air quality of Delhi is predicted in the next three days.

However, the average AQI went down from 437 on Saturday to 330 on Sunday, due to a significant drop in emissions from crop burning. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI of the national capital was 318 on Monday.

The share of stubble burning on Monday in Delhi was 10% which is the lowest since November 4. PM2.5 particles remained the dominant pollutant in several areas of Delhi. SAFAR recorded concentration of PM2.5 particles at 356 in Delhi University (North Campus) area, 319 in Pusa, 349 in Mathura Road, 319 in Lodhi Road, 338 in Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3), 319 in IIT Delhi and 310 in Ayanagar.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Calling the pollution issue a 'crisis situation', the Supreme Court on Monday directed the National Task Force on air quality to call for a meeting and suggest measures to curb air pollution. The apex court also asked the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana to attend the meeting held by the Centre.

The Supreme Court also directed the Centre and States of Delhi-NCR regions to impose work from home for their employees to avoid congestion on roads and spread of pollution from vehicles.