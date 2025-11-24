FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Delhi-NCR continues to breathe toxic air as AQI crosses 400-mark in several areas; Check area-wise pollution levels

Out of 39 monitoring stations in the city, 20 recorded severe pollution levels. Noida faced a more critical situation, with the AQI reaching 413 mark. Check area-wise AQI of Delhi-NCR

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 08:02 AM IST

Delhi's air quality remained near the 'severe' category on November 24, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 397, showing little change from Sunday. Out of 39 monitoring stations in the city, 20 recorded severe pollution levels. Noida faced a more critical situation, with the AQI reaching 413, also in the severe range.

Area-wise AQI of Delhi-NCR 

At 7 am, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 455, placing it firmly in the severe category. Other hotspots included Rohini (458), Delhi Technological University (444), Anand Vihar (442), Bawana (439), Ashok Vihar (436), Burari (433), Alipur (412), ITO (409), and Dwarka (401), all showing severe pollution levels, indicating persistently hazardous conditions across large parts of the capital.

In Noida, the air quality was close to the severe category, with an AQI of 396. Greater Noida registered an AQI of 399, categorized as Very Poor, though nearly severe. Ghaziabad continued to face toxic air, recording a severe AQI of 432.

Meanwhile, Gurugram and Faridabad showed better conditions, with Gurugram recording an AQI of 291 and Faridabad logging 239, both in the Poor category.

Across Delhi-NCR, air quality worsened compared to Sunday's readings.

Protest at India Gate

As the city battled toxic air, a group of young protesters gathered at India Gate. The demonstration became tense when participants disobeyed police orders to leave, and some allegedly used chilli spray against police while being removed.

The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air, which organized the protest, said that the capital’s deteriorating air quality presents a “serious risk” to public health and accused authorities of not addressing the causes of pollution.

