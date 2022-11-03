Delhi-NCR citizens complain of respiratory illness as AQI slips to 'severe' category

File Photo

On Thursday, the citizens of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up with complaints of choking and 'eye burning' due to smog and air pollution.

Arjun Prajapati, a resident of Noida, alleged that despite the ban being imposed by the government, there was unreportedly a huge amount of cracker sales made across Delhi and the NCR region.

"Despite the government's ban, so many firecrackers were sold leading to this condition post-Diwali. There is so much difficulty in breathing that I cannot even breathe. There is burning in the eyes. Pollution is increasing. The government should take cognizance of it," he said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital at 8 am was at 364 (in the 'Very Poor' category) and at 7 am the recorded AQI stood at 408 ('Severe'). Unfavorable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and sudden spikes in farm fire incidents are attributed to the dip in air quality.

READ | Devuthani Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah 2022: Confused about date, time? Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

Apart from this, elder people are complaining of respiratory illness as the city reels under smog. "Amid the baseload of the pollution, we suffer difficulty in breathing, burning in the nose. When we came here for a morning walk, the whole area was covered in smog," an elder person said.

The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed bad air as Noida, which is part of the national capital region, slipped to an AQI of 393, in the 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 318 and continued to remain in the 'very poor' category, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

Another resident of the NCR, also woke up to a thick layer of smog today morning.

READ | 2022 AP: ‘Planet killer’ asteroid found hidden in Sun’s glare, check how hazardous it is

"When I came for a morning walk I suffered from eye-itching and throat infection. The neighboring states are failing to stop the farm fires. As of now, we are entering into the winter season which is contributing to the pollution," he added. The locals are complaining about stubble burning from the adjoining states, Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, school children unanimously demanded to their school administration to shut down schools until the situation was normal.

According to data by SAFAR, Dhirpur in Model Town plunged to an AQI of the 457-a level at which even healthy people can fall ill. The AQI near IGI Airport (T3) also stood in the 'Very Poor' category today at 346.

On Wednesday, the AQI in the area was recorded at 350. With air pollution worsening in the national capital, Delhi authorities halted all construction work and demolition activities till further orders. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality improves.