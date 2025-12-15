FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi-NCR chokes under thick Smog, visibility drops to near zero as AQI hits 493, restrictions remain in place; Check area-wise pollution level here

At 5:30 am, visibility at Palam was around 100 metres since 4:30 am but decreased further to 50 metres due to thick fog, with westerly winds blowing at 5–7 kmph. Both Safdarjung and Palam in Delhi reported visibility of 50 metres, while Hindon in west Uttar Pradesh recorded zero visibility.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 08:17 AM IST

Delhi-NCR chokes under thick Smog, visibility drops to near zero as AQI hits 493, restrictions remain in place; Check area-wise pollution level here
Delhi residents woke up Monday to a dense blanket of toxic smog, with the air quality index (AQI) hitting 493 at 7 am, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This places the city in the ‘severe-plus’ category, signaling extremely hazardous conditions and posing serious health risks to those living there.

Early this morning, visibility conditions across the region remained poor. At 5:30 am, visibility at Palam was around 100 metres since 4:30 am but decreased further to 50 metres due to thick fog, with westerly winds blowing at 5–7 kmph. Both Safdarjung and Palam in Delhi reported visibility of 50 metres, while Hindon in west Uttar Pradesh recorded zero visibility.

These concerning figures come after a day of the worst air quality Delhi has seen this season. On Sunday, 38 out of 39 active air monitoring stations in the Capital recorded air quality in the ‘severe’ or ‘severe-plus’ range for extended periods.

Multiple areas near maximum pollution levels

At Wazirpur, Rohini, and Ashok Vihar, the 24-hour average AQI reached the maximum measurable limit of 500, the highest reading recorded by the CPCB. Experts caution that the actual pollution exposure, particularly during peak hours, may have been far worse, since the index doesn't account for values beyond this limit.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 51–100 is considered “satisfactory”, 101–200 “moderate”, 201–300 “poor”, 301–400 “very poor”, while any reading above 400 falls in the ‘severe’ category, associated with serious health consequences.

GRAP 4 restictions in place

In response to dangerously high pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) throughout the National Capital Region. This is the most stringent level of restrictions, triggered when the AQI exceeds 450, and is designed to prevent further pollution and safeguard public health.

 

